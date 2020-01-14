Supreme Court Remands IBM Retirement Case to 2nd Circuit

WASHINGTON (CN) — Sending back a class action over how IBM handled employee retirement plans, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that arguments raised first at this stage merit consideration from the lower court.

The dispute traces back to 2014 when IBM announced it had sold its microelectronics business to GlobalFoundaries. As part of the deal, IBM agreed to pay $1.5 billion, while GlobalFoundaries would supply IBM with semiconductors.

Together with poor third-quarter number the company announced the same day, the deal sent stock prices for IBM plummeting more than $12 per share.

A group of IBM employees who held shares as part of the company’s employee stock option plan sued in 2015, claiming IBM executives were, or at least should have been well aware, that the microelectronics business was floundering, but concealed that information.

The employees argued this artificially inflated the value of IBM’s stock, causing them to buy high and suffer an unnecessarily deep crater in value from which the stock has yet to recover.

The Employee Retirement Income Security Act imposes a set of regulations on how private companies must manage employee retirement plans, including employee stock option plans. Under the law, those who manage a company’s retirement plan must act in the best interest of its participants and plan participants can sue if they do not.

The Supreme Court has set up guidelines for what plan participants must prove in such lawsuits, including in the 2014 case Fifth Third Bancorp v. Dudenhoeffer, in which the court held that managers of employee stock option plans are under the same obligations as those who manage other types of plans under ERISA.

Citing the standard the court set out in that case, a federal court in New York tossed out the employees’ claims. The Second Circuit reversed, however, and the retirement plan managers appealed to the Supreme Court.

___

This story is developing…