Supreme Court Refuses to Hear ‘War Dogs’ Defamation Case

A scene from the film “War Dogs.” (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

(CN) — The son of a former Albanian president who says he was defamed in a book that was later adapted into the 2016 film “War Dogs” was turned away by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday.

The high court rejected Shkëlzen Berisha’s petition for review of his defamation complaint alleging that Guy Lawson’s 2015 book “War Dogs: The True Story of How Three Stoners From Miami Beach Became the Most Unlikely Gunrunners in History” contained scenes incorrectly identifying him as the man at the center of two major arms-dealing scandals in Albania.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissented from the high court’s decision not to hear the case.

Last year, the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit unanimously upheld a lower court’s ruling dismissing Berisha’s lawsuit.

This is a developing story…