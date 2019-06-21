Supreme Court Paves Route to Sue Over Cemetery Law

WASHINGTON (CN) — Town officials who traipsed on a Pennsylvania woman’s land, hunting for unmarked graves, could be on the hook for federal damages, the Supreme Court ruled Friday.

Rose Mary Knick filed the suit after Scott Township officials entered her property without a warrant under the suspicion that certain stones on her land were grave markers. Town law permits officials to enter any grounds for the purpose of identifying a cemetery, and requires that private properties containing cemeteries be open during the day, but Knick said the intrusion amounted to an unconstitutional taking.

Though the Third Circuit found the law “extraordinary and constitutionally suspect,” it threw out Knick’s suit for failure to exhaust state-level inverse-condemnation proceedings.

The Supreme Court vacated that judgment this morning in a 5-4 decision. Now, property owners have the right to bring takings suits directly to federal court.

Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the majority opinion, writing that the court has a history of recognizing that property owners may bright taking suits as soon as their property has been taken, regardless of other remedies.

The court overturned part of its decision in the 1985 case Williamson County v. Hamilton Bank, which forced property owners to exhaust all state-level options first.

Robert said the town interpreted too broadly statements from prior cases that the takings clause “‘does not provide or require that compensation shall be actually paid in advance of the occupancy of the land to be taken.”

“Those statements concerned request for injunctive relief and, and the availability of subsequent compensation meant that such an equitable remedy was not available,” he wrote. “Simply because the property owner was not entitled to injunctive relief at the time of taking does not mean there was no violation of the takings clause at that time.”

Roberts said there were several factors that attributed to overruling the state-litigation requirement of Williamson County, which he called a “poorly reasoned” decision.

“Williamson County envisioned that takings plaintiffs would ripen their federal claims instate court and then, if necessary, bring a federal suit,” the ruling states. “But, as we held in San Remo [Hotel v. San Francisco], the state court’s resolution of the plaintiff ’s inverse condemnation claim has preclusive effect in any subsequent federal suit.”

This story is developing…

