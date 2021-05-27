Supreme Court Ends Tax War, Says Cities Must Pay Litigation Costs to Hotels.com

Municipalities that waged an all-out war against travel-booking websites over occupancy taxes are now left with a heft litigation bill.

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court affirmed a more that $2 million court costs bill Thursday against municipalities that had accused Hotels.com and other travel booking agencies of shortchanging them on occupancy taxes.

San Antonio and more than 170 other Texas municipalities opened the lawsuit in 2006, saying their revenues were suffering because the likes of Hotels.com, Expedia and Priceline had been paying hotel-occupancy taxes based on wholesale rates that they struck with operators, rather than the full freight that end consumers paid.

Three years later, that lawsuit resulted in a $20.5 million jury verdict for the municipalities. By the time the final judgment was entered in 2016, additional penalties and interest brought the total award to $84.1 million.

But victory was short lived. After the Fifth Circuit reversed a year later, those municipalities wound up with a $2 million bill for the court costs that online travel booking companies had faced. San Antonio asked the federal court to refuse or reduce the bill, but the court said the power to alter bond costs escaped it. The Fifth Circuit affirmed, creating a circuit split that the Supreme Court agreed to settle in January.

Attorney Daniel Geyser of Alexander Dubose & Jefferson spoke on behalf of San Antonio at oral arguments in April, saying federal law “authorizes district courts to exercise discretion in denying or reducing taxable costs.” His counterpart, David Salmons of Morgan Lewis spoke for Hotels.com, arguing that the appellate court is the only court that has the power to determine whether a party that loses on appeal must pay court costs to the winner.

