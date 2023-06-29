Supreme Court backs Sabbath Sunday accommodations for workers

The ruling expands religious accommodations in the workplace despite their impact on other employees.

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court gave the green light Thursday to a postal worker in his fight for additional religious accommodations in the workplace.

In a unanimous opinion, the high court ruled that if an employer denies a religious accommodation, they must show how the burden of granting the employee's accommodation would result in substantial increased costs for its business.

Gerald Groff, a devout Evangelical Christian, worked for the U.S. Postal Service for seven years as a rural carrier associate in Pennsylvania until the agency’s failure to accommodate his Sunday Sabbath request led to his resignation.

A year after Groff began working for the USPS, the service inked a deal with Amazon that would require carriers to deliver packages on Sunday. To avoid these shifts, Groff transitioned to another USPS outpost. In 2017, however, even that location began Sunday deliveries.

His postmaster attempted to get other employees to cover Groff’s shifts but the solution became untenable. One employee was forced to cover Sunday deliveries alone during peak season and another filed a grievance after being forced to cover Groff’s shifts.

USPS was forced to take action against Groff after he missed two dozen shifts that were unable to be filled. Groff then resigned.

Employees with religious beliefs like Groff are entitled to discrimination free workplaces under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s interpretation of Title VII, employers have to make accommodations for employees’ religious beliefs when they can do so without undue hardship.

"Faced with an accommodation request like Groff ’s, an employer must do more that conclude that forcing other employees to work overtime would constitute an undue hardship. Consideration of other options would also be necessary," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in Thursday's ruling.

An airline employee tested the bounds employers’ responsibility under this law almost 50 years ago at the Supreme Court. In Trans World Airlines, Inc. v. Hardison, the employee wanted accommodations for his Saturday Sabbath that would have forced the airline union to compel other employees to cover his shifts. The court ruled in favor of the union and created a standard for evaluating these claims. Under Hardison, employers should not be forced to “bear more than a de minimis cost” in accommodating religious beliefs.

Groff argued this test violated founding era promises and should be corrected. He sued the USPS for violations to Title VII but a federal judge ruled Groff’s accommodations would have run afoul of Hardison. The Third Circuit affirmed and the Supreme Court heard arguments in April after agreeing to hear the case.

“This court should reject the government’s watered-down test for undue hardship,” Groff's lawyer, Aaron Streett with Baker Botts, said during oral arguments. “It will provide inadequate protection for religious liberty in the workplace.”

The government disagreed with Groff over the need to overrule Hardison but asked the justices to clarify the ruling’s interpretation.

“This Court demands an exceptionally compelling reason to overrule a statutory precedent because Congress is free to correct any error it perceives in this Court’s statutory decisions,” U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in the government’s brief. “That principle applies with full force here: In the nearly half-century since Hardison was decided, Congress has often amended Title VII, but it has repeatedly declined proposals to overturn Hardison.”

Having clarified the Title VII undue-hardship standard, the high court remanded the case back to the lower courts to determine the context-specific application of the standard.