Environment International Science Sunset on Antarctica, as Seen From Space May 29, 2018 WILLIAM DOTINGA Antarctica, European Space Agency, satellite The European Union's Sentinel-3B satellite captured this picture of sunset over the Weddell Sea off the coast of Antarctica this month, less than two weeks after its launch. Sentinel-3B and its twin make up part of the EU's Copernicus environmental monitoring program and is equipped with instruments to monitor marine pollution and productivity of aquatic life. (European Space Agency)