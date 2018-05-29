Environment International Science 

Sunset on Antarctica, as Seen From Space

The European Union’s Sentinel-3B satellite captured this picture of sunset over the Weddell Sea off the coast of Antarctica this month, less than two weeks after its launch. Sentinel-3B and its twin make up part of the EU’s Copernicus environmental monitoring program and is equipped with instruments to monitor marine pollution and productivity of aquatic life. (European Space Agency)
