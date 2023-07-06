Suit against fed’s failure to put mentally ill man on gun background check system moves forward

The family of a Navy Corpsman murdered by a Ex-Marine is suing the U.S., claiming that the ex-Marine should have never been allowed to own a gun after a history of mental illness, psychiatric confinement, and a charge of deserting the military.

SAN DIEGO (CN) — A judge in San Diego ruled Thursday that the federal government can’t dodge a lawsuit brought by the mother of a Navy Corpsman killed by an ex-Marine that claims that the feds failed to get the ex-Marine’s name on the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, even though he was supposed to be on it, which allowed him to legally buy the gun used in the murder.

Last year, ex-Marine Eduardo Arriola was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of murdering Navy Corpsman Devon Rideout, after lying in wait outside of their apartment complex for her in Oceanside, California, in 2018.

Before Arriola was found guilty, Rideout’s mother filed a lawsuit in federal court that claims that the U.S. Marine Corps had records detailing Arriola’s history of mental illness, and a military desertion trial where Arriola was deemed incompetent to stand trial, which led to commitment in a Federal Bureau of Prisons psychiatric facility where he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and ultimately discharged from the military for his mental incompetency.

All of this, Rideout claims, should have led to the Department of Defense to report to the FBI to get Arriola’s name on the National Instant Criminal Background Check System — the national background check system that lists people prohibited from buying guns, including people who have been committed to mental institutions and people dishonorably discharged from the military — but Arriola’s name wasn’t on the list, allowing him to legally able to buy the gun at a gun store that was used to kill Devon Rideout.

"Because the general public’s reliance that the federal system would keep guns out of the hands of the mentally incompetent caused the public to forgo other choices and protections, the negligent operation of these gun control measures put Ms. Rideout in a worse situation than if no protective framework existed. U.S. District Court Judge Jinsook Ohta, an appointee of President Joe Biden, wrote in her order denying the government’s motion to dismiss the case.

The federal government argued that Arriola’s name didn’t appear on the NICS because of a failure to communicate the information between various federal departments, but Ohta denied that argument and said that it was an operational failure, not an error in communication.

The government also argued that the court lacked jurisdiction, because California law would not hold a private person liable under similar circumstances. Ohta found that the Department of Defense, by failing to get Arriola’s information on the NICS system, caused Arriola to be able to buy the gun that killed the plaintiffs' family member, constituting a negligent undertaking of action according to California law.

“Plaintiff alleged that the DOD [the United States Department of Defense] failed to exercise reasonable care in its NICS [the National Instant Criminal Background Check System] undertaking by failing to submit Mr. Arriola’s disqualifying information,” Ohta wrote in her order. “Plaintiff also sufficiently alleged that the missing data in NICS caused Mr. Arriola to be able to purchase a gun, and Ms. Rideout was shot and killed by that gun. The court therefore concludes that Plaintiff has adequately pled that the United States’ actions satisfy all the elements of a California negligent undertaking cause of action. Because Plaintiff has demonstrated that the United States would be liable under state law, the Court finds that it can be liable under the FTCA [the Federal Tort Claims Act].”

Rideout is seeking both economic and noneconomic damages in her lawsuit.

Attorneys for both Rideout and the government did not immediately return requests for comment.