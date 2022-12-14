Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | Back issues
Student loan fraud

LOS ANGELES — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Los Angeles city attorney announced that 87,285 student loan borrowers will receive $95 million in restitution from a business called Premier Student Loan Center and its affiliates, which deceptively represented their services to borrowers.

/ December 14, 2022

Read the press release here.

