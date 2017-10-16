CHICAGO — The Illinois attorney general accuses Federal Student Loan Relief in its many iterations of student-loan fraud.

Named as defendants in Cook County Chancery Court are FDATR Inc. dba Federal Student Loan Relief, Federal Student Loan Relief Inc., Federal Tax Relief; Federal Tax Relief Inc. and Federal Debt and Tax Relief LLC; Teldebt Solutions Inc.; Dean Tucci, individually and as president of Teldebt Solutions Inc. and former president of FDATR Inc.; Kenneth Wayne Halverson, individually and as president and CEO of FDATR Inc.

Like this: Like Loading...