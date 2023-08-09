Wednesday, August 9, 2023
StubHub hubbub

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit reversed part of a lower court’s ruling that determined that StubHub’s mobile app users did not assent to an arbitration clause. The users are suing over the ticket seller’s failure to provide full refunds, rather than credits, for tickets purchased events canceled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

