Strict pig treatment rules in California win high court approval 

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court allowed a California law governing pork standards to move forward on Thursday despite industry claims over its broad reach.

“Companies that choose to sell products in various States must normally comply with the laws of those various states,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the court's lead opinion.

At issue in the case was California’s Proposition 12, which was passed in 2018 to prevent animal cruelty and protect the health and safety of California consumers. Among its standards for pork sold in the state, Prop 12 mandates that pork meat must come from pigs born to a sow housed in a 24-square-foot pen, big enough that the animal room can turn around without touching the enclosure.

The problem is California imports the majority of its pork meat, leaving producers outside of California’s borders to comply with a law they did not pass. The pork producers claim that the nation’s entire pork production system would have to be reconstructed to comply with California’s law since it is impossible to determine where meat might end its journey.

In 2019, the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation sued California. A panel of the Ninth Circuit affirmed dismissal of the case before the high court intervened.

The pork producers' claim rests on the dormant Commerce Clause. Congress uses the Commerce Clause to regulate interstate commerce, but that authority is not absolute. This leaves states to also have some authority to pass laws impacting interstate commerce. But the states’ authority isn’t absolute either. The dormant Commerce Clause stymies states from putting excessive burdens on interstate commerce.

California contends that Prop 12 isn’t that different than labeling laws or safety and quality standards. The state acknowledged that producers from out of state may have to increase prices to comply with the law but argued that California voters were informed of that consequence when they voted on the issue.

When the justices heard arguments in the case in October, they struggled to find a balance between the sovereignty of states and their role in a connected nation. There was concern from some justices that while the case concerns pork meat, the ruling could reach much further in a divided nation.

This is a developing story...