Strained NYC Health Care System Welcomes Navy Hospital Ship

MANHATTAN (CN) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and crowds of New Yorkers welcomed the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort on Monday morning as it docked off Manhattan to support the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 750-bed Comfort will provide offshore hospital beds for surge capacity from the city’s hospitals and can support as many as 1,000 total hospital beds. Comfort staff won’t treat patients with Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but as city hospitals convert into 100% intensive care units for Covid-19 patients, they will be able to transfer other patients out to receive care elsewhere.

“This ship represents all that is good about the American people. All that is generous, all that is ready, responsive and resolute,” Rear Admiral John Mustin said in remarks Monday. He added that patients on the Comfort will not be charged for the medical services they receive there.

“This is an investment by the government, on behalf of the people of America, so there is no additional cost to the patient,” Mustin said.

As of Monday morning, New York City had 33,768 confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 800 people have died, forcing refrigerated trucks to operate as makeshift morgues.

The ship weighs 70,000 tons and last appeared in New York City waters in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. President Trump dispatched the ship from Virginia on Saturday.

“I went up on the roof here to watch the Comfort come in and I had this incredible feeling of peace, actually, that help was finally coming, then we were not alone,” de Blasio said of watching the ship arrive.

Though he’s grateful for the Comfort’s arrival in New York, de Blasio stressed that much more help is needed in his city.

“We have to make whole hospitals into intensive care units to get through these next weeks,” the mayor said Monday. That’s how dire, that’s how tough the situation is.”

De Blasio repeated estimates that at least 50% of New Yorkers are expected to contract Covid-19, and that the city will be particularly hard-hit at the beginning of May.

“I guarantee you that April is going to be exceedingly tough,” he added.

De Blasio said yesterday the city would enforce $500 fines on people caught breaking social-distancing guidelines. He has resisted closing the city’s parks.

Meanwhile on the state level, Governor Andrew Cuomo extended his “New York on PAUSE” policy, which keeps nonessential workers at home, for another two weeks. The governor also delayed the state’s presidential primary election to June 23.