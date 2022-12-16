Friday, December 16, 2022 | Back issues
‘Stop the Steal’ suit

OMAHA, Neb. — MAGA influencer Brandon Straka claims NBCUniversal and its reporter Ari Melber defamed him by reporting he said things at the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection that he did not say.

/ December 16, 2022

Read the complaint here.

