Stone Trial to Feature Testimony From Ex-Trump Adviser Bannon

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Justice Department on Wednesday confirmed the worst kept secret of the Roger Stone trial now picking up speed in Washington, D.C. federal court: Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will testify.

In a stunning layout of the events federal prosecutors aim to prove transpired at the highest levels of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, the Justice Department told a federal jury that Stone lied to Congress about his communications with WikiLeaks to protect the president.

“Roger Stone lied to the House Intelligence Committee because the truth looked bad. The truth looked bad for the Trump campaign and the truth looked bad for Donald Trump,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Zelinsky said.

The trial, derailed by medical issues during jury selection Tuesday, is drawing the 2016 election back into the spotlight — one year out from voters going to the polls in the next presidential race. Public spectators seated in the courtroom included Michael Caputo, who worked on the 2016 Trump campaign, and alt-right activist Milo Yiannopolous.

The Justice Department attorney told the jury of 11 women and three men that Stone lied under oath to the House Intelligence Committee, at the time investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Stone has pleaded not guilty to lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

Zelinsky said in his more than hour long opening statement that Stone, via back channels, communicated with the head of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange. The Justice Department will rely on a trove of texts and emails that Stone did not disclose to Congress to prove its case.

“Roger Stone did not want that information to see the light of day because it would have unraveled the other lies he told,” Zelinsky said.

On July 25, 2016, Stone emailed Jerome Corsi — who spread the false claim that President Barack Obama was born outside the U.S. — to dispatch the conspiracy theorist to London to make contact with Assange, holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy.

Zelinsky showed the jury an email Corsi sent Stone days later informing the defendant WikiLeaks had “dumps coming,” to release public emails hacked from the Democratic National Committee.

“That appears to be the game hackers are now about,” Corsi said on Aug. 2, 2016.

In the weeks that followed, Zelinsky said, Stone “proclaimed over and over and over again that he was in contact with WikiLeaks” — and made contact with Trump and his closest associates, including Bannon.

In an email to Bannon Stone said on Aug. 18, 2016: “Trump can still win — but time is running out.”

On Wednesday afternoon the government called its first witness, former FBI agent Michelle Taylor, who, like Zelinsky, served on former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team. During her testimony she dissected telephone records showing Stone also made repeated calls to Trump in the weeks bookending the WikiLeaks dumps.

But Stone’s attorney, Bruce Rogow, said during his opening statements that the jury should focus not on the defendant’s words but on his state of mind.

Stone did not “act with evil purpose” when he testified to Congress, Rogow said, but instead stuck to the parameters laid out by the committee. “The fact that it was a Russian investigation colored all of his answers,” Rogow said.

The defense attorney later added: “I understand that the government has morphed this into something … but what is critical here is what was in his mind when he was answering these questions.”

Stone was not subpoenaed by the committee but voluntarily testified, Rogow emphasized.

“I think the evidence will show that’s not the usual way that people go to a committee — certainly if they are intending to lie,” he said.

In the days to come, the Justice Department will also present evidence aimed at proving Stone threatened radio host Randy Credico — a witness in Mueller’s investigation – and is guilty of witness tampering.

Stone had testified to Congress that it was Credico, and not Corsi, who served as his go-between to Assange. Stone, federal prosecutors told the jury Wednesday, feared Credico would set the record straight.

But Rogow said it was Stone who was played by Credico, and not the reverse. Both men engaged in “political machinations” as they sought to elevate their value to the Trump campaign.

But evidence presented during Taylor’s testimony outlined routine communication between Stone and Corsi about WikiLeaks in August 2016.

“Julian Assange has kryptonite on Hillary,” Corsi told Stone in an email on Aug. 22, 2016.

The Justice Department said testimony from Credico will further prove the government’s case.

“You will hear that Roger Stone sought to cover up that Jerome Corsi was his back channel and instead that he tried to pin everything on Randy Credico,” Zelinsky said.