Still Faulting Impeachment Speed, Senate Clamors to Take Over

WASHINGTON (CN) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell likened Democrats to prosecutors getting cold feet on Thursday morning, ridiculing the possibility that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will delay the next step of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

After a majority-Democrat vote impeached Trump on obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, Pelosi said Wednesday night that she would not pass the articles over to the Senate without input from McConnell on how a trial there will unfold.

McConnell indicated earlier this week that the trial could commence Jan. 6. He also stated outright that he plans to coordinate with the White House on the specifics of trial procedures where senators will serve as jurors and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will preside as judge.

Trump’s acquittal is locked in with a Republican-majority vote, but McConnell from the Senate floor Thursday called the Democrat-led investigation the “most rushed, least thorough and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history.”

Highlighting the two Democrats representing swing districts who voted not to impeach, McConnell said the “slapdash process” was the first partisan impeachment since the Civil War, when Congress considered articles to impeach President Andrew Johnson.

The final votes passed the abuse of power article against Trump 230-197-1 and obstruction of justice 229-198-1.

“The articles aren’t just unproven, they’re also constitutionally incoherent,” McConnell said. “Frankly, if either of these articles is blessed by the Senate, we could easily see the impeachment of every future president of either party.”

McConnell championed the power of the Senate to break the fever of partisan politics boiling in the House. “The Senate’s duty is clear,” he added. “When the time comes we must fulfill it.”

Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer requested in a letter to McConnell this week that Republicans call witnesses blocked by the White House during the House investigation, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

From the Senate floor, McConnell communicated the same message he sent Schumer: Republicans will not do Democrats’ homework for them.

“That the Senate should supplement Chairman Schiff’s sloppy work so it is more persuasive than Chairman Schiff himself bothered to make it, of course, every such demand simply confirms that House Democrats have rushed forward with a case that is much too weak,” McConnell said.

The Senate leader repeatedly condemned Democrats for not going to court over the impeachment subpoenas for witness testimony and documents.

“My goodness, in Nixon, the courts were allowed to do their work. In Clinton, the courts were allowed to do their work,” McConnell said. “Only these House Democrats decided due process is too much work. They would rather impeach with no proof.”

Pelosi has repeatedly said Democrats would not allow Trump to bog down the impeachment inquiry in the courts, given that the charges brought against him involve inviting Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.