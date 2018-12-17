Judge Convicts Protester Behind Statue of Liberty Climb

Civil rights attorney Ron Kuby (right) addresses reporters on Dec. 17, 2018, after a federal judge convicted Theresa Okoumou (center) for scaling the Statue of Liberty to protest U.S. immigration policy. Fellow attorney Michael Avenatti stands beside Okoumou at left. (JOSH RUSSELL, Courthouse News Service)

MANHATTAN (CN) – Wrapping up the one-day trial of a woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty on the Fourth of July, a federal judge found Congolese immigrant Patricia Okoumou guilty on all counts Monday.

Okoumou had been unapologetic earlier this morning when she testified as the only witness for her defense. Describing her climb as a protest of the “zero-tolerance” immigration policy that the Trump administration had rolled out in June, Okoumou said she would make the climb again, “as long as our children are in cages.”

“Someone has to take a stand and say it’s inhumane and cruel,” Okoumou testified, concluding 20 minutes of direction examination by her attorney, Ron Kuby.

Okoumou faces up to 18 months in prison for the three misdemeanor charges: trespassing, interference with government agency functions and disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors say Okoumou posed substantial danger to police officers who responded to the base of the statue to make her come down, after her acrobatics prompted an evacuation of Liberty Island on the busy holiday.

Okoumou testified this morning that she scaled the statue after U.S. Park Police officers disrupted a larger protest organized by the group Rise and Resist and seized their “Abolish I.C.E.” banner.

In contrast to her borderline-performative appearances outside of the Manhattan federal courthouse this summer, Okoumou appeared somewhat subdued on the stand today, using a scarf and jacket to cover up the hand-painted messages that decorated her blue ensemble.

“No Human Is Illegal on Stolen Land,” the outfit said on the back. “Seeking Asylum Is NOT a Crime,” it said on front.

In a somewhat pointed reference to an outfit that the first lady wore this summer — while accompanying President Donald Trump to a detention camp for immigrant children separated from their parents — Okoumou also wore a blue headband with the words “I Care.”

Government prosecutors declined to ask Okoumou any questions on cross-examination, moving the trial before U.S. District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein onto summations following a lunch break Monday afternoon.

Gorenstein issued his verdict before 3 p.m., releasing Okoumou on her own recognizance ahead of sentencing.

The government’s evidence included testimony from Brian Glacken, one the NYPD officers who took Okoumou into custody beneath the sandals of the statue.

Pressed on cross-examination by defense attorney Rhiya Trivedi, Glacken testified that he was unfamiliar at the time of Okoumou’s arrest with the child separations occurring in Texas at the U.S. border.

Glacken also noted that Okoumou had left “Abolish I.C.E.” stickers on the statue during the standoff.

In a five-minute closing statement this afternoon, Trivedi said Okoumou had not broken the law because “did not knowingly trespass but sought a pathway to higher ground.” The phrase has roots both in the American civil rights movement and Christian civility.

Trivedi also likened the Trump administration’s family-separation immigration policy to slavery, which she said was the “the original systematic child separation.”

“After safety, the motive, the ‘why,’ is everything,” Trivedi told Judge Gorenstein, “and because of the ‘why,’ I urge you to acquit her of all charges.”

Supporters of Okoumou, including many from the group Rise and Resist, filled both the courtroom gallery and an overflow room to capacity.

In their call for supporters to show up in solidarity with Okoumou, Rise and Resist called Okoumou “a true modern-day folk hero who risked her life to call for justice.”

Notable supporters in the seats of Judge Gorenstein’s courtroom included high profile Trump-antagonist attorney Michael Avenatti and the activist preacher Reverend Billy of the Church of Stop Shopping Gospel Choir.

Kuby, a famed civil rights attorney in his own right, has defended Okoumou’s protest as in line with the tradition of nonviolent civil disobedience. Over the summer, Kuby had sought to have Okoumou’s case weighed by a jury, rather than a judge; Gorenstein denied the request in October, setting the December bench trial date.

