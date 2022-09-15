Thursday, September 15, 2022 | Back issues
State trooper suicide

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge declined to dismiss a widow’s civil rights lawsuit against Louisiana State Police officers; her husband was a state trooper whose death by suicide involved his department-issued rifle. She is permitted to amend her complaint to address deficiencies in the original pleading.

/ September 15, 2022

Read the ruling here.

