Spirit of Aloha Temple

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit found that a Hawaii federal court should not have rendered judgment in favor of Maui after a county commission denied the Spirit of Aloha Temple’s application for a permit to hold religious services on the property, which is agriculturally zoned. The regulation violates the group’s First Amendment rights.

/ September 22, 2022

Read the ruling here.

