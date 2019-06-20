Spam Case Not Ready for Prime Time, Justices Say

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court punted Thursday in a case where a chiropractic office that was faxed an advertisement for the Physicians’ Desk Reference, a staple of most medical offices, brought a class action decrying the message as spam.

Though the Fourth Circuit found that the fax from the PDR Network qualified as an unsolicited advertisement under the Hobbs Act, the Supreme Court ruled this morning that the case cannot advance without further consideration of certain issues.

Vacating and remanding, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the majority that the Fourth Circuit must take a closer look at a 2006 order from the Federal Communications Commission that defined an “unsolicited advertisement” under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

“As we have said many times before, we are a court of ‘review,’ not of ‘first view,’” Breyer wrote.

This story is developing…

