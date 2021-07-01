Southern California Homeless Facing Imminent Removal From Beachfront

Los Angeles officials have said they’ll begin clearing encampments along the popular Venice boardwalk July 2, and that unhoused people will be offered housing before tents are cleared.

A beachfront residential building is reflected on a broken mirror leaning against a section of the homeless encampment in Venice, California, which officials have said they’ll begin to clear July 2 after people have been offered housing. (Courthouse News photo / Martín Macías Jr.)

VENICE, Calif. (CN) — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has said he’ll clear homeless encampments from Venice Beach’s scenic boardwalk and arrest unhoused people who refuse to leave or skip on offers for a shelter bed. Critics say the plan has disrupted ongoing efforts to house people and scattered tent-dwellers to neighboring areas.

Homelessness is a complex challenge across California, a state with more than 161,000 unhoused people. In Venice, an oceanfront community west of Los Angeles, the scale of the challenge is apparent almost everywhere you go.

Tents and makeshift shelters line the boardwalk, which is popular with tourists and locals alike. Outside the strip, unhoused people live in cars, RVs and tents along streets, sidewalks and lots across the community.

While homelessness is not new to Venice, the boardwalk encampment grew to nearly 300 people at times during the pandemic. The issue gained national attention when Villanueva said last month he would clear encampments by July 4 — an announcement that drew praise from some residents who flooded social media with support for swift police-led action to clear the camps.

At the boardwalk, resident Travis Sloan said recent fights, fires and even deaths among the unhoused pushed him to back an “expedited” clearing of encampments.

“I think people getting expedited help to be off the street is a good direction. It’s dangerous conditions and there are those who need serious help like drug rehab or they can’t work anymore,” Sloan said. “But this has gotten out of hand.”

But Sloan said he doesn’t want a repeat of the police-led clearing of homeless camps at LA’s Echo Park lake this year, which resulted in some unhoused people losing possessions or being shuffled to other parks and nearby freeway underpasses.

As she sets up her tarot card stand on the boardwalk, Patricia Jones, a former 18-year resident of Venice who recently moved across town, said she’s built relations with many homeless people over her 25 years working on the boardwalk.

“When I first started reading tarot in Venice, it wasn’t like it’s become,” Jones said. “People knew the homeless people here but over the years there’s been a vast accumulation.”

The recent surge in encampments has made the issue intolerable, Jones said, adding she supports clearing the boardwalk.

“I don’t dislike them. I want it to be a liberal Venice,” Jones said. “But there’s this sense of entitlement many of them have. It’s not good for business.”

Jones said homeless people should definitely be offered housing before the boardwalk is cleared but she’s not sure if police should lead that effort.

“Until they get in [housing], I have no idea,” Jones said. “I’ve had run-ins with police in Venice and they’re really not fair.”

A deep-rooted challenge

As Church of the Good Shepherd volunteer Marcus Jordan passed out meals to hungry people on the boardwalk Tuesday, he stopped to buy a cowboy hat from an unhoused vendor and greeted others he’s met over the years.

Marcus Jordan, right, a volunteer at Beverly Hills’ Church of the Good Shepherd, passes out meals to homeless people on the Venice, California, boardwalk on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Courthouse News photo / Martín Macías Jr.)

Jordan, who said church volunteers pass out 3,000 meals a week across the city, was critical of swift police enforcement of anti-camping laws.

“If you’re going to clear them out, at least have a place for them to go to,” Jordan said. “You don’t take away someone’s home unless you can give something better. This is all some people have.”

Nearly 1,700 people were unsheltered in Venice in 2020, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) data. In 2018, the figure was 847.

Of those unsheltered in Venice, about 1,053 were estimated to be sleeping on the street, in tents or in makeshift shelters.

This week, LA officials distributed notices around the boardwalk saying the city would resume normal beach hours and clear encampments between July 2 and July 30.

“Sufficient noncongregate housing options exist for anyone who was living at the beach on or before June 25,” the notice said, adding outreach workers are on hand to place people in housing.

Following public health guidance during the pandemic, officials barred the removal of tents from the boardwalk to stem any spread of Covid-19. As public health restrictions were lifted last month, residents took to social media to complain that encampments and individual homeless people were dangerous or preventing others from enjoying the coastal strip.

Last month, Villanueva — who has called the county’s homelessness issue “a national disgrace” — ordered weekly patrols on the boardwalk as part of a plan to “regulate” public space. The sheriff’s plan ostensibly is to use officers to connect homeless people with housing or health services.

Lisa Redmond, an advocate with Venice Catholic Worker, said the police presence in recent weeks has pushed away some unhoused people who had connections with service providers and have now relocated nearby.

“The sheriff’s presence implies violence. That’s not what I would call building rapport and trust with people,” Redmond said. “Some residents may feel that ‘finally, something is being done’ but they don’t see that the sheriff is kicking the can down the road.”

LAHSA executive director Heidi Marston said in agency guidance this week that disrupting existing efforts to house people or connect them to services can be harmful.

“Outreach teams develop relationships by building trust and confidence with our unsheltered neighbors to place them on a path to housing,” Marston said in a statement. “Critical to the success of this work is a trauma-informed approach that places the individual’s goals and needs at the forefront. Homelessness is not monolithic, and the solutions, while complex, must be grounded in compassion and equity.”

Political grandstanding or something else?

In a press conference last week, Villanueva — who has since said he won’t strictly impose the July 4 deadline — showed reporters video of an apparent interaction with homeless people in Venice who claim to be from out of state and who say they’re entitled to live a nomadic lifestyle on the beach.

Villanueva said local officials have failed to “regulate” public spaces and allowed homeless people to claim parts of the city for themselves at the expense of taxpayers.

A Los Angeles Police Department vehicle rolls past a section of a homeless encampment lining the Venice, California, boardwalk Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Courthouse News photo / Martín Macías Jr.)

“Every person that comes from out of state takes away resources for a homeless person organically created in the county,” Villanueva said, adding that officials have enabled unhoused people by not restricting encampments. “The more you feed the unhoused, the more keep coming.”

But LAHSA data debunks the myth that homeless people in LA aren’t from California.

The agency’s data show over 70% of unsheltered people in 2020 had lived in the county for more than ten years and that more than 66% lived in the county before they became homeless.

Advocates for the unhoused say Villanueva’s plan is rushed and politically driven.

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said on Twitter this week Villanueva is engaging in “political theater” and creating more harm by impeding ongoing outreach projects in Venice.

“Pushing people from one community to another doesn’t solve homelessness. It turns homelessness into a shell game,” Kuehl tweeted. “By inserting himself into the Venice boardwalk rehousing efforts, the sheriff is engaging in political theater in a community where LAPD has primary jurisdiction.”

Longtime Venice resident Mike Bravo, an at-large officer of the Venice Neighborhood Council, criticized Villanueva’s action so far.

“The unhoused community needs a coordinated, significant effort to address mental health and drug addiction issues,” Bravo told Courthouse News. “But you don’t need guns and a G.I. Joe outfit to do outreach.”

The sheriff’s action in Venice is unfolding as he faces criticism from the other four county supervisors and oversight bodies over his handling of violent, deputy gangs within the department and slow compliance with calls for increased transparency on deputy misconduct investigations.

Villanueva is also facing calls for his resignation from the LA County Democratic party, which previously backed him when he ran for sheriff on a reformist platform, promising to rid the department of corruption and be an ally to undocumented immigrants.

A “housing first” approach in Venice

An annual homeless count by LAHSA found that 66,436 people were unhoused in LA County in 2020, a nearly 13% increase from 2019 figures.

In LA, an estimated 41,290 people were homeless in 2020, up 16% from the prior year. The agency was exempted from conducting a 2021 point-in-time count due to concern for the safety of volunteers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figures are believed to be conservative estimates given the waves of people who became unhoused during the pandemic.

LA Councilmember Mike Bonin, whose district includes Venice, has set forth a plan to place 200 people from Venice encampments into permanent housing by August without a single arrest. After someone is placed in housing, city crews clean the encampment area, according to Bonin, who said Wednesday the plan has already housed 50 people.

“Homelessness is the biggest crisis of our time,” Bonin said in a statement to constituents. “There are no easy solutions, and we are working against a deeply flawed and broken system that lets vulnerable people fall through the cracks and onto our streets.”

Bonin was one of two LA City Council members who voted Thursday against a new anti-camping ordinance that would restrict homeless encampments near parks, schools, libraries and other public spaces.

Backers of the measure, which advanced on a 13-2 vote and faces a final vote later this month, said the city must regulate public spaces while working to house homeless people. Critics including Bonin say the ordinance will further criminalize homeless people and push them to other areas in the region.

