South Pole Warming Three Times Faster Than Rest of Planet

An icebreaking research vessel explores the waters surrounding Antarctica. (Courtesy of Alfred Wegener Institut / Johann Klages)

(CN) — New research finds that the South Pole has heated up at three times the global average since 1989, likely due to changing temperatures in tropical seas and possibly intensified by greenhouse gas emissions.

This is a drastic contrast to the stable and slightly cooling surface temperatures scientists observed at Earth’s southernmost point during much of the late 20th century, which had suggested resilience to a rapidly industrializing — and carbon-soaked — planet.

The research, published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change, depicts the latest chapter in the South Pole’s history of whiplashing between the steadiness recorded from 1957 until the 1980s, when the region saw record-breaking cold, and the higher temperatures seen in the early 2000s.

The rapid warming over the past three decades has not only undone previous periods of cooling, but threatens to melt enough ice to raise the earth’s oceans by dozens of feet, according to Kyle Clem, a geographer who led a team of seven scientists in studying weather data from the South Pole.

The researchers took data collected at the South Pole’s Amundsen-Scott weather observatory between 1989 and 2018, plotted the trends and plugged these observations into climate models to analyze warming in the region.

The cause of the warming is complex: high ocean temperatures in the tropics lowered the pressure over the Weddell Sea, near the Antarctic Peninsula. As the western tropical Pacific warmed, the air near the surface rose higher into the sky and eventually propagated southward into the Antarctic, bringing warmer air to the South Pole, according to the study.

As a result, the South Pole saw a climb of 0.6 degrees Celsius each decade since 1989, compared to the global rate of 0.2 degrees Celsius. The rest of Antarctica is not experiencing the same boosted rate seen at the South Pole.

Though the Antarctic is generally susceptible to variations in tropical climates, the study released Monday suggests that the South Pole’s severe warming may be driven, in part, by human behavior.

But it’s hard to say precisely what role human-caused climate change has played in the South Pole’s rising temperature. Antarctica is marked by some of the Earth’s most extreme weather events, masking the effects of carbon emissions on climate-related variables.

The 0.6-degree Celsius rise at the South Pole lies at the upper bound of predictions set by climate models that simulate natural climate variability, further casting uncertainty as to the difference human activity has made at Earth’s southernmost location.