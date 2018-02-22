South Florida Eye Doctor Gets 17 Years for Medicare Fraud

(CN) – Dr. Salomon Melgen, a retinal specialist in Palm Beach County, Florida, was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in prison and ordered to pay $42.6 million on charges he bilked Medicare out of $73 million by administering unneeded diagnostic tests, laser treatments and eye injections.

The sentence was significantly less that the 30 years sought by prosecutors, who argued Melgen actually defrauded Medicare of closer to $137 million.

In handing down Melgen’s sentence, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra rejected attempts by the doctor’s attorney’s Matthew Menchel and Kirk Ogrosky, to minimize their client’s misdeeds.

Melgen, a longtime friend of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, was also a central figure in the corruption trial of the New Jersey Democrat.

After a nearly three-month trial in the fall, a jury deadlocked over whether Melgen had given the senator campaign contributions and free trips in exchange for the lawmaker’s assistance with federal health regulators and other matters.

In January, federal prosecutors announced that would not retry either Menendez and Melgen on charges of operating what they had characterized as a bribery scheme.

Melgen’s supporters have long claimed the doctor was being prosecuted for Medicare fraud in an attempt to get him to testify against the senator.

The doctor was convicted in April 2017 of 67 counts of health care fraud for falsely diagnosing and treating scores of elderly patients for wet macular degeneration at clinics in West Palm Beach, Wellington, Delray Beach and Port St. Lucie.

Prosecutors calledit was one of the largest Medicare frauds in the nation.

