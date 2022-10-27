Thursday, October 27, 2022 | Back issues
Snorkeling accident

HONOLULU — A Hawaii federal judge granted partial judgment in favor of a woman who broke her ankle during a snorkeling trip and sued the tour company, finding its release and liability waiver is not enforceable. Maritime code says the manager of a vessel is liable when transporting passengers between U.S. ports, even when departing and returning from the same port.

/ October 27, 2022

Read the ruling here.

