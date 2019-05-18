Sikhs Say Nordstrom Apologized for Turban, Waiting for Gucci

Models display Gucci items in Milan, Italy, Feb. 21, 2018. The top civil rights organization for Sikhs in the United States says Nordstrom has apologized to the community for selling an $800 turban they found offensive, but they are still waiting to hear from the Gucci brand that designed it, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

By ANITA SNOW Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The top civil rights organization for Sikhs in the United States says Nordstrom has apologized to the community for selling an $800 turban they found offensive, but they are still waiting to hear from the Gucci brand that designed it.

Simran Jeet Singh is a senior fellow with the New York-based Sikh Coalition. He says the turban has a deep religious significance for the men of his faith and companies commodify something sacred to them.

He recalled Saturday that Sikhs wearing turbans have been attacked in hate crimes, including a man killed in Arizona days after 9/11.

Nordstrom said it wasn’t their intent to disrespect “this religious and cultural symbol.”

In February, Gucci apologized for selling a sweater that evoked blackface for many people. Emails seeking comment have been sent.

