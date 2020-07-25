Signature Gathering

ST. LOUIS — The Eighth Circuit reversed a decision that enjoined the Arkansas Secretary of State from enforcing the state’s initiative petition rules, which require in-person signatures and notarizations. A group of voters argued the rules violate their First Amendment rights and endanger people due to Covid-19, but the signature requirement does not impose “severe burdens” and the notarization requirement has no effect on the “communication of ideas associated with petition circulation.”

Like this: Like Loading...