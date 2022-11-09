Wednesday, November 9, 2022 | Back issues
Shotgun shed trap

MT. VERNON, Ill. — An Illinois appeals court upheld the murder conviction of a man who rigged a shotgun booby trap in his shed that would fire at the door if it were opened. The jurors found he was not acting in defense of his property, since he never installed non-lethal means such as a security camera or alarm to protect the shed, which he also testified contained essentially worthless property.

/ November 9, 2022

