Shooting video

BALTIMORE — A Maryland appeals court upheld a trial court’s decision to admit video evidence of a machine operator’s shooting of five of his coworkers, killing three. The camera footage had not been tampered with and nobody had access to where the business owner kept the camera controls; the evidence established that the operator committed murder and attempted murder over his self-defense argument.

October 27, 2022

