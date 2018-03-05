Shooting Threat Closes Southern California College

CYPRESS, Calif. (CN) – Police canceled classes at a community college in Southern California on Monday, citing “credible threats” of a possible shooting.

According to the Whittier Police Department, a 24-year-old suspect was arrested after he sent a text message to a family member that contained information about a possible school shooting.

The Los Angeles Times reported the suspect did not specify a school in the text message but had been suicidal. Cypress College was the last one he attended, according to school officials.

Authorities said they do not believe the man had access to guns and no guns were registered to him, according to the LA Times.

Students and faculty were notified Sunday night of the threat through email and text alerts, Cypress College officials said, adding classes would resume Monday at noon.

Like this: Like Loading...