Friday, May 12, 2023
Shooting claims dismissed

DETROIT — A federal court in Michigan declined to reconsider the dismissal of parents’ claims against the gun store that sold a firearm to the father of Ethan Crumbley, who shot and killed his fellow students at school in November 2021.

/ May 12, 2023

