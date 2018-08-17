Shkreli Lawyer Gets 18-Month Sentence for Ponzi-Like Fraud

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CN) – The ex-lawyer convicted of scheming with Martin Shkreli to repay the pharmaceutical executive’s defrauded investors was sentenced Friday to 18 months in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto handed down the sentence this afternoon following 45-year-old Evan Greebel’s conviction in December on charges of wire and securities fraud conspiracy. In addition to prison time, Greebel also faces an order to pay $10,447,979 in restitution, as well as forfeiture of $115,462.

For the defense team at Gibson Dunn, extracting the disbarred Greebel from the shadow of his mercurial and widely reviled former employer has been nothing short of a Sisyphean feat. Though the effort gained some momentum in February when a juror from Greebel’s trial shared his reservations about the verdict, U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto rejected Greebel’s plea for acquittal or a new trial on Tuesday in a 177-page decision.

Greebel’s lawyers pleaded for leniency meanwhile in a 67-page sentencing memorandum. Pushing a minor role reduction, the brief emphasizes that his scheme was one engineered by Shkreli, whom Judge Matsumoto sentenced this past March to seven years in prison.

The brief also laments the loss of Greebel’s law license and talks about Greebel’s attentiveness as a parent.

In addition to attending his sons’ lacrosse practices, Greebel has coached basketball and Little League, and helped his children make donations to the Ronald McDonald House and an animal shelter, according to the letter, which quotes letters written on his behalf.

“The executive director of the University of Michigan Hillel, Michael Brooks, remembers Evan as ‘a mensch, and a very solid one,’” wrote Greebel’s attorney, Reed Brodsky.

Greebel is “the kind of dad who is always outside playing with the children, running home on Halloween to go trick or treating with them, or simply sitting with them reading a book,” wrote Greebel’s mother-in-law, Nancy Citrin.

“He is the dad who can be found taking the boys to buy sporting equipment yet he is also the one to pitch in with a bath for the kids or a diaper change,” Citrin added.

Attorney Brodsky noted that there is another reason to be lenient with their client.

“Most importantly, given the recent tragic events that have impacted the Greebel family, Evan’s family — his wife and young children — need him at home,” wrote Brodsky.

Evan Greebel’s wife, née Jodi Citrin, is a dietician and author of the 2007 cookbook “The Little Black Apron: A Single Girl’s Guide to Cooking with Style and Grace.” Her father, Niles Citrin, who attended much of the trial with her, is a founding partner at the accounting firm Citrin Cooperman. The firm came up in Greebel’s trial when its former employee Corey Massella testified as a witness. Massella had been hired to review Retrophin’s finances in 2012 before the company went public.

In a widely publicized 2015 tragedy, Jodi Citrin’s then-27-year-old brother, Mark, slashed their father in the face with a knife, then barricaded a door and jumped to his death from a 46th-floor window of the family’s Upper East Side condo, in what police called a “family dispute.”

