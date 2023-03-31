Friday, March 31, 2023
Shipbuilding fraud

MOBILE, Ala. — Three former executives at shipbuilder Austal USA were indicted on charges of wire fraud, accused of concealing negative performance indicators from auditors and regulators to bolster stock prices and their own compensation.

/ March 31, 2023

Click here to read the indictment.

