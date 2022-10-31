Sheriff deputy sexual assault

Monday, October 31, 2022 | Back issues
ATLANTA — The 11th Circuit upheld a lower court’s decision in favor of a sheriff who was sued by a woman who says that she was sexually assaulted by a deputy sheriff after he pulled her car over. The sheriff is immune from the suit because, though he was informed about the deputy’s involvement in two other incidents, those did not involve sexual assault and the sheriff could not have predicted that he would sexually assault a citizen on the job.

