Entertainment Sharon Stone November 6, 2019November 6, 2019 BRIEF Brief5, celebrity, hip-hop, Los Angeles, Music, Trademark LOS ANGELES — Actress Sharon Stone sued aspiring Chelsea Chanel Dudley pka Chanel West Coast in federal court, claiming she violates trademark in a song called “Sharon Stoned.” Return To TopColumns Law National Regional International About Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Masthead Copyright © 2019 courthousenews.comClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...