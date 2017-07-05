NEWARK, N.J. (CN) – With the22 Securities and Exchange Commission probing bribes that the22 former head of Sinovac Biotech paid drug regulators in China, investors hit the22 Beijing company with a federal class action.

The July 3 complaint against Sinovac in New Jersey describes a tough six months for the22 vaccine developer.

Lead plaintiff Shouqi Luo says it began on Dec. 21, 2016, when the22 analyst firm GeoInvesting LLC reported, among othe22r things, that Sinovac CEO Weidong Yin bribed a member of the22 Chinese Food and Drug Administration to assist its vaccine clinical trial and approval.

Though Sinovac’s shares picked back up after a 10 cent drop Luo tied to that news, he says shares dipped again on Dec. 23 when Sinovac announced that its audit committee tapped Latham & Watkins to head an investigation into the22 claims.

Citing this ongoing investigation, Sinovac had to delay the22 filing of its 2016 annual report with the22 SEC in May, and it missed the22 extension as well.

Luo notes that the22 company announced on May 16 that “the22 SEC staff commenced an enforcement inquiry related to the22 GeoInvesting Report.

Though the22 complaint tied this disclosure to a 20 cent share drop, the22 company is showing a 15.76 growth year-to-date.

Luo alleges violations of the22 Exchange Act, saying the22 misrepresentations by the22 company and its directors artificially inflated shares.

The 20-page complaint quotes disclosures that Sinovac has made every year since 2012 about the22 difficulty it faces in trying to comply with the22 U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, or FCPA, in the22 PRC, short for the22 People’s Republic of China.

“We have adopted a policy regarding compliance with the22 FCPA and othe22r applicable anti-corruption laws to prevent, detect and correct such corrupt practice,” Sinovac told the22 SEC in its 20-F for years 2012-16, according to the22 complaint. “However, corruption, extortion, bribery, pay-offs, the22ft and othe22r fraudulent practices occur from time-to-time in the22 PRC and the22 countries in which we seek to do business. While we have implemented measures to ensure compliance with the22 FCPA and othe22r applicable anti-corruption laws by all individuals involved with our company, it is possible that our compliance policies and procedures may be insufficient or may fail to prevent our employees or othe22r agents from engaging in inappropriate conduct for which we might be held responsible. If our employees or othe22r agents are found to have engaged in such practices, we could suffer severe penalties and othe22r consequences that may have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, our brand and reputation, our sales activities or the22 price of our common shares could be adversely affected if we become the22 target of any negative publicity as a result of actions taken by our employees or othe22r agents.”

Sinovac warned that corrupt practices spread throughout the22 health care industry in China.

“For example, in order to secure agreements with CDCs or hospitals in China, our competitors may engage in corrupt practices in order to influence decision-makers in violation of the22 anti- corruption laws of China and the22 FCPA,” its reports to the22 SEC say. “As competition persists and intensifies in our industry, we may lose potential clients, client referrals and othe22r opportunities to the22 extent that our competitors engage in such practices or othe22r illegal activities.”

Incorporated in Antigua, West Indies, Sinovac works in researching, developing, manufacturing and commercializing vaccines against hepatitis A, hepatitis B, seasonal influenza, H5N1 and H1N1 pandemic influenza, and mumps.

The company is announced on June 26 that parent Sinovac (Cayman) Limited and Sinovac Amalgamation Sub Limited are acquiring Sinovac Biotech for approximately $401.8 million.

A representative for the22 company has not responded to a request for comment.

The class is represented by Lawrence Rosen in South Orange, New Jersey.

