‘Sham Exemption’ Vaccination Bill Passes California Assembly

SACRAMENTO (CN) — California lawmakers on Tuesday advanced legislation to snuff out sham medical exemptions for mandatory school vaccinations, setting up a likely showdown between Democrats and Gov. Gavin Newsom, who wants more changes to the contentious bill.

In a surprise floor vote that caught even the bill’s supporters off-guard, the Assembly advanced the proposal by a 47-17 margin. Senate Bill 276 will allow the state to investigate doctors who issue five or more medical exemptions in a calendar year, and any medical exemption issued to children attending schools with immunization rates below 95%.

The bill’s sponsor is a pediatrician who says that giving the state more oversight over the exemption process will cut down on “unscrupulous doctors” who are threatening community vaccination rates by peddling fake exemptions to parents.

Critics call the bill government overreach and an assault on the doctor-patient relationship.

But Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, described SB 276 as a tool to help prevent measles outbreaks in the Golden State, not a blanket ban on medical exemptions, as critics claim.

“We’re not getting between a child and their physician; we’re getting between a parent who is out seeking exemptions and a physician willing to write them en masse,” Gonzalez said on the Assembly floor.

The bill by state Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, has cleared both houses, but the Senate must give final approval to amendments by a Sept. 13 deadline.

Gov. Newsom again interjected himself into the vaccine conversation minutes after Tuesday’s vote. The father of four, who helped negotiate changes to the bill in June, signaled that the bill may not be fully cooked.

“The governor appreciates the work the Legislature has done to amend SB 276. There are a few pending technical — but important — changes to the bill that clarify the exemption and appeal process that have broad support,” his office said in a pair of tweets. “The governor believes it’s important to make these additional changes concurrently with the bill, so medical providers, parents and public health officials can be certain of the rules of the road once the bill becomes law.”

Hordes of vaccination critics have packed the state Capitol this summer in opposition to SB 276, including longtime vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and actress Jessica Biel. Some protests delayed hearings, and one opponent posted a Facebook video of himself heckling and pushing Sen. Pan from behind outside the capitol.

Pan, 53, has been a target of vaccine skeptics ever since 2015, when he introduced landmark legislation that required California parents to immunize children against 10 diseases and removed a longstanding personal belief or religious exemption. The hysterics caused Pan to hire extra security in both 2015 and again this year.

In pushing for his latest bill, Pan has cited statistics showing that the number of medical exemptions issued by doctors has tripled in the past four years. He says doctors are peddling fake exemptions to parents eager to bend the new vaccination laws.

After the bill’s opponents interrupted a committee hearing last Friday, the Assembly rushed SB 276 to a vote Tuesday in hopes of deterring further protests. Led by Democrats, the Assembly used a procedural action to bring SB 276 to a vote. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers said they weren’t expecting to vote on the bill so soon.

“I too am surprised that we’re taking up this bill, so for those that are surprised, that happens,” said Gonzalez, who presented the bill for Pan as he watched from the Assembly chambers.

Not a single Republican voted in favor of the bill and a few Democrats joined in opposition.

Assemblyman Adrin Nazarian, D-San Fernando Valley, called the bill an “overreach” and cited improved vaccination rates in his district since Pan’s first vaccine bill was enacted in 2016.

“We’re going to spend all this money in order to have control,” Nazarian said. “This is an issue of control now.”

Opposition to vaccination can be traced to a single, discredited study that attempted to link vaccinations to autism. That rumor spread on the internet.