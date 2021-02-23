Serious Car Crash Sends Golfer Tiger Woods to Hospital

Helicopter footage from the scene found the pro golfer’s heavily damaged SUV on its side at the bottom of a hill.

In this aerial image take from video provided by KABC-TV video, a vehicle rest on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff’s department said. (KABC-TV via AP)

LOS ANGELES (CN) — Golfer Tiger Woods sustained serious leg injuries in a car accident in Los Angeles County on Tuesday morning and is currently in surgery according to his agent.

Rescue personnel used the Jaws of Life to extricate Woods, 45, from his SUV at around 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the LA County Sheriff’s Department. Woods’ vehicle rolled over the side of the Hawthorne Boulevard and down a hillside near the coastal city Rancho Palos Verdes, about 30 miles south of downtown LA. Helicopter footage from the site showed Woods’ vehicle was on its side with its airbags deployed.

Sheriff’s officials say the vehicle sustained major damage and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, told news outlets his client suffered “multiple” leg injuries in the crash.

“He is currently in surgery,” Steinberg said in a statement to Golf Digest. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Woods turned pro at the age of 20, breaking color barriers in the sport. He went on to win the Masters Tournament at the age of 21.

But his personal life has included some low moments, including in May 2017 when he was found asleep in his car in a traffic lane in Jupiter Island, Florida. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

This is a developing story.