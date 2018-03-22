Senate Judiciary Panel Endorses Three U.S. Attorney Nominees

WASHINGTON (CN) – The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday gave its endorsement to three U.S. attorney nominees.

The U.S. attorney nominees were Thomas Cullen, who if approved by the full Senate will serve in the Western District of Virginia; Robert Hur, for the District of Maryland; and David Joseph, for the Western District of Louisiana.

Cullen served as the deputy criminal chief at the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Virginia through 2013 before joining the Roanoke, Virginia-based firm Woods Rogers.

The former federal prosecutor for Virginia and North Carolina has extensive experience in bank, tax and healthcare fraud litigation, as well as cases involving money laundering and drug conspiracies.

Cullen received the support of both of Virginia’s Senators, Republican Mark Warner and Democrat Tim Kaine.

The College of William and Mary Law School grad clerked for U.S. District Judge Robert Payne in the Eastern District of Virginia and for Judge Roger Gregory at the Fourth Circuit.

Robert Hur, nominated to be the U.S. attorney in the District of Maryland, has worked under Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at the Department of Justice, and was a federal prosecutor in Maryland for seven years, mostly handling financial and regulatory cases.

Prior to that, he worked as counsel in the Justice Department’s of criminal division. Hur specialized in prosecuting criminal gang activity as well as criminal activity by public officials.

Hur, listed as a contributing expert to the Federalist Society, also worked with the King and Spalding law firm. During his time there, he co-authored two white papers on white collar crime with current FBI director Christopher Wray.

Rosenstein’s former deputy clerked for Chief Justice William Rehnquist and Judge U.S. Alex Kozinski of the Ninth Circuit.

David Joseph, who the judiciary committee approved as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Louisiana, previously served as military prosecutor for the U.S. Army’s Judge Advocate General Corps.

During his time in that position, the Louisiana State Law School grad specialized in professional liability and financial crimes for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Joseph clerked for Judge Jeffrey Victory of the Louisiana Supreme Court and U.S. District Judge John Parker, of the Middle District of Louisiana.

Four judicial confirmations were held back Thursday.

