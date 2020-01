LOS ANGELES — The SEC accuses these five Californians of reaping more than $10 million in “commissions” in a matched-trading scheme involving thinly traded stocks, though they were not registered as brokers or dealers nor associated with one: Gregory Lamont Drake, Stephen Kenneth Grossman, Stephen Scott Moleski, Jason David St. Amour, and David Alan Wolfson, in federal court.

Like this: Like Loading...