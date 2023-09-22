Friday, September 22, 2023
Second Amendment

SAN ANTONIO – A federal judge declined to dismiss a Second Amendment suit filed by a gun store owner who challenges the ATF’s recent guidance on how to implement the Gun Control Act of 1968. The man has standing to sue, alleging that the guidance could hold him liable for non-willful actions such as "inadvertent paperwork errors" and result in the revocation of his license.

/ September 22, 2023

Read the ruling here.

