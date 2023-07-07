Seattle can pursue claim against Monsanto for river contamination, judge rules

Although Monsanto has now settled with Washington state over similar claims of PCB contamination, Seattle may continue to bring its own suit against the former biotech giant.

(CN) — A federal judge ruled Thursday that biotech giant Monsanto can’t evade a public nuisance claim over PCB contamination of Seattle’s Duwamish River.

U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones denied summary judgment to Monsanto for damages stemming from the company’s alleged release of polychlorinated biphenyls, man-made industrial and commercial chemicals associated with cancer and other serious health issues. The toxic chemicals can easily cycle through the ecosystem through waterways, soil, the air, and animals. and can bioaccumulate in food crop or small organisms and fish.

Although use and production of PCBs have been banned since 1979, ill-effects still linger, often due to poorly managed waste systems and landfills where the chemicals leach off products that use them and persistently remain in the environment once there. Humans can be exposed to PCBs through ingestion, inhalation and even just direct contact.

Seattle, in a lawsuit first filed in 2016, said that Monsanto knew for decades of the potential dangers of PCBs but concealed this. According to court documents, these PCBs leached into stormwater and wastewater, becoming the most widespread contaminant discharged by Seattle into the Duwamish, which runs straight through the city.

The city says that a multi-million-dollar wastewater treatment plant is now needed to clean up the river.

The controversial and now-defunct Monsanto had been the subject of a multitude of similar contamination suits, including one from the state of Washington that resulted in a $95 million settlement in 2020.

Jones agreed with recommendations made by magistrate judge Michelle L. Peterson in April that Monsanto wasn’t released from public nuisance claims by Seattle following the state’s settlement and that Seattle’s claim wasn’t barred by the state suit.

Peterson, in her April recommendation, said that the state’s settlement agreement with Monsanto regarding the release of state agencies from the claims was ambiguous. Though Monsanto argued that this language included King County and Seattle, the city reasoned that state and county agencies are separate entities.

“There is no concurrence of identity of the parties. As noted above, the ambiguity of the term ‘agencies’ in the State Settlement Agreement and the extrinsic evidence provided by the city demonstrate the city was not intended to be included in the State Settlement Agreement,” she wrote.

“Defendants similarly fail to demonstrate that there was clear privity between the City and State with respect to the State Settlement Agreement, such that the City and State could be regarded as the same person or party with respect to the public nuisance claim. The city was not in control, nor substantially participated, in the State’s action.”

Jones, in agreement with Peterson, also found that the claim is not barred by res judicata.

Monsanto, which became defunct in 2018 and was folded into pharmaceutical giant Bayer, maintains that it is not liable for the damages alleged by Seattle.

“The City cannot prove that Monsanto’s conduct constituted a nuisance as the sale and lawful manufacture of PCBs was expressly authorized by federal statutes, and Washington law expressly exempts it from being deemed a nuisance,” a representative for Monsanto said a statement.

“In addition, the City cannot establish that Monsanto’s conduct was the cause of the alleged impairments of the Lower Duwamish Waterway because the Company did not retain post-sale control of a product it manufactured 45 years ago, and the EPA has identified 43 other chemicals as responsible for the impairments of the Lower Duwamish Waterway. The undisputed evidence shows that PCB-containing materials, manufactured by other companies and not Monsanto, ended up in the Lower Duwamish Waterway through dozens of intervening third-party actors over whom Monsanto had no control, including the City, its stormwater and wastewater conveyance system, and other private and governmental entities.”

In their statement, the company also attributed the Duwamish’s pollution to Seattle’s own history of using the river as an industrial dumping ground.

Ruling on summary judgment remains pending on several other claims, including future damages.