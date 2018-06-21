Search of Manafort Storage Unit Survives Challenge

WASHINGTON (CN) – Federal agents who entered Paul Manafort’s storage unit did not need the former Trump campaign chair’s consent to do so, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

“Law enforcement agents do not need a warrant to enter a location if they have voluntary consent, and they do not need to have the consent of the person under investigation if they receive permission from a third party who has, or who reasonably appears to have, common authority over the place to be searched,” U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote.

While Manafort did not consent here, an employee of one of his companies did, and this same individual was also named as an occupant for the lease. A day after entering the unit with Alexander Trusko’s permission, the government obtained a warrant to conduct a search.

