Seabrook Guilty of Fraud; Conspiracy Deliberations Continue

MANHATTAN (CN) – A federal jury handed a guilty verdict Wednesday to dapper union boss Norman Seabrook before returning to deliberate a conspiracy charge that has divided them for the past two days.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein permitted the jury to announce a partial verdict on the honest services fraud count this afternoon after saying Tuesday that it was too early too throw in the towel.

“You haven’t deliberated enough,” Seabrook said. “You need to keep going. I will not accept a partial verdict.”

Before his indictment in 2016, Seabrook spent 21 years as president of the powerful Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association. That union lost $20 million from their retirement plan after Seabrook invested the money with the risky hedge fund Platinum Partners, allegedly having taken a $60,000 bribe to do so.

Seabrook went on trial with Murray Huberfeld, the president of Platinum Partners, last year, but those proceedings ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict on any of the charges. Before Seabrook’s retrial, which kicked off last week in Manhattan, Huberfeld pleaded guilty in May.

The jury weighing the 58-year-old’s fate includes nine women and three men.

Over the course of the trial, prosecutors worked to show how Seabrook was courted by Huberfeld, Platinum Partners power broker Jona Rechnitz and real estate developer Jeremy Reichberg, who also worked as a community liaison for the NYPD, through trips to Israel and the Dominican Republic.

During one of the rum and cigar-fueled vacations in 2013, prosecutors alleged, Seabrook opened himself to Rechtniz’s pitch to bring in some extra money to the union boss.

Seabrook evaluated his two decades with COBA and declared that “it’s time Norman Seabrook got paid,” acccording to Rechnitz’s testimony.

Seabrook’s defense focused largely on attacking the character of this witness, a disgraced real estate investor who admitted to pursuing favors and perks from a dozen police officers and politicians, including gun permits, parking placards and V.I.P. treatment at Brooklyn’s Barclays arena.

Seabrook’s defense did not deny that he accepted the $800 Ferragamo satchel that surveillance cameras caught Rechnitz carrying over to him before they dined at a Midtown Manhattan steakhouse on Dec. 11, 2014. But attorney Paul Shechtman told jurors that the bag’s true contents were cigars for Hannukah.

“Only Jona says there was money in the bag and Jona is a pathological liar,” said Shechtman, reiterating the description of Rechnitz that jurors heard in opening arguments from fellow Bracewell attorney Maggie Lynaugh.

Huberfeld faces up to five years when he is scheduled on Sept. 14, 2018, after pleading guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Rechnitz’s sentence also has not yet been determined.

