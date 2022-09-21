Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | Back issues
Satanists for abortion rights

INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple sued the governor and attorney general of Indiana over the state’s near-total abortion ban, claiming it interferes with religious beliefs regarding bodily autonomy.

/ September 21, 2022

Click here to read the complaint.  

