Satanic sex offender

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas appeals court upheld the conviction of a man who was arrested in a sting operation after he posed as the Sabbatic Goat deity Baphomet on an online site to try and lure a young teen girl into performing sex rituals and satanic activities with him. Exhibits depicting these activities were relevant to prove his state of mind and preparation.

Read the ruling here.

