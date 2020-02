HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court suspended for one year the law license of Frank Fina, who investigated and prosecuted former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky. The court agreed with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel that Fina had improperly obtained grand jury testimony from Penn State’s then-general counsel Cynthia Baldwin.

Baldwin was also reprimanded by the Supreme Court Wednesday for her representation of three top university officials.