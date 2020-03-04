Sanders Wins Home State of Vermont as Warren Struggles in Massachusetts

BOSTON (CN) – Sen. Elizabeth Warren was in danger of losing her home state of Massachusetts as early primary election returns came in Tuesday night. Exit polls showed a competitive three-way race there between Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sanders meanwhile faced no similar threat of a home-state embarrassment, winning Vermont on Tuesday by what appeared to be a sweeping margin.

With 50% of the Vermont precincts reporting, Sanders had 52% of the vote. Biden was second with 22%, above the 15% threshold necessary to qualify for at least some delegates. Following were Warren with 12% and New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg with 9%.

Meanwhile, a third senator, Amy Klobuchar, will be closely watching her home state’s results tonight to see whether her endorsement of Biden on Monday was persuasive enough to sway Minnesota voters.

Prior to Klobuchar’s exit from the race, she held single-digit leads over Sanders in most Minnesota polls with a large number of voters still undecided.

Minnesota switched to having a primary this year after holding caucuses in 2016. That year Sanders swept Hillary Clinton with more than 61% of the vote, racking up victories in Minneapolis and other major cities and showing weakness only in rural areas near the South Dakota border.

Warren’s challenges in Massachusetts come at the end of a long slide since October, when she briefly led national polls and held a 20-point lead in her home state.

Since then, she finished third in the Iowa caucuses, fourth in New Hampshire and Nevada, and fifth in South Carolina.

In the past week Sanders appeared to be trying to deal a humiliating blow to his progressive rival by campaigning hard in Massachusetts. He held rallies in Springfield on Friday and on the Boston Common on Saturday. In Worcester, his campaign sponsored “a four-day festival of music and canvassing” dubbed “Berniepalooza.”

Victory in Massachusetts would be sweet for Sanders because he lost the 2016 primary here to Clinton by a single percentage point. Clinton swept Boston and the surrounding suburbs while Sanders ran up large margins in the state’s more rural areas – interestingly, the exact opposite of the pattern that occurred in Minnesota.

Warren herself refused to predict victory in her home state last week and has been trying to manage expectations elsewhere. Over the weekend her campaign released a statement predicting that after Super Tuesday, “no candidate will likely have a path to a majority of delegates” and suggesting she would “ultimately prevail” as a consensus candidate at a contested convention.

Bloomberg said something similar Tuesday morning. A contested convention is “the only way I can win,” he told reporters, adding that no candidate is likely to win a majority of delegates, so “then you go to a convention, and then we’ll see what happens.”

Even in Warren’s liberal home city of Cambridge, where she garnered 90% of the vote in her 2018 Senate bid, there were indications that voters who admired her were nevertheless turning against her for strategic reasons.

“The logical thing to do would be to vote for Warren, but I picked Biden because I think he can win,” said Nancy Sizer. And Renée Brouard said she voted for Biden because Warren “isn’t going anywhere.”

A third voter, Ruth Wejksnora-Garrott, said, “I love Elizabeth Warren, but I think Sanders is more electable.”

Sisters Marilynn and Sheila Brass voted for Biden. They said Warren was “absolutely wonderful” but thought her “Churchillian” manner would put people off in a general election.

Meanwhile, Rose Moss said she was voting for Bloomberg because of “realism.”

“I really like Elizabeth, but I told my friends ‘I’m voting for Mammon,’” she added.

This is a developing story.