San Francisco commissions approve controversial facelift of beloved Castro Theatre

The renovation of the historic theater struck nerves within the well-established LGBTQ community — lighting a debate about nostalgia for what the 100-year-old building has represented, versus what it could be next.

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — San Francisco is renovating its beloved Castro movie palace, approving significant changes to the theatre which some San Franciscans have spent months debating.

The Planning and Historic Preservation commissions met together for the first time Thursday to consider code modifications to let the $15 million rehabilitation project go forward.

The renovation of the historic theater struck nerves within the well-established LGBTQ community — lighting a debate about nostalgia for what the 100-year-old building has represented, versus what it could be next.

In 2022 San Franciscans heard the news that management had been contracted to Another Planet Entertainment, a concert promoter based across the bay in Berkeley. Another Planet manages numerous esteemed venues throughout the Bay Area, such as the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, the Fox Theater in Oakland and both Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and The Independent in San Francisco.

Another Planet’s plans for renovations included installing an HVAC system and heating, restoring murals and decorative features and adding a front security gate.

The company wants to remove the theater’s raked floor and orchestral seating to make way for tiered platforms — allowing standing audiences — and serve alcohol. The Nasser family, which has owned the theater since it opened in 1922, says the proposed renovation is the only way to keep the business financially stable.

In February, the Historic Preservation Commission recommended to the Board of Supervisors to extend landmark status to the theater’s interior, as the exterior was landmarked in the 1970s. Many people turned out in February in opposition, saying the 1,400-seat theater provided community in the shared experiences of watching campy old films, participating in sing-alongs and simply being around others like themselves — many of whom had fled to San Francisco from their hometowns around the country to live their lives openly.

Public comments on Thursday stretched on for more than four hours. There were so many people standing while waiting to comment that they had to be asked to leave temporarily.

Drag artist Donna Sachet, often referred to as "the first lady of the Castro," supports renovating San Francisco's Castro Theatre. (Screenshot via Courthouse News)

Drag artist Donna Sachet, known as "the first lady of the Castro," spoke in support of the theater facelift.

“We’re entrusting our Castro Theatre to a local civic minded group who’s willing and able to invest more than $15 million in a faded venue,” Sachet said.

The Friends of Castro Theatre Coalition claimed that Another Planet has not been transparent or inclusive of the LGBTQ community, and has not signed an agreement promising to hold public community events during the 180 days it will be open.

Some speakers opposed serving alcohol inside, and noted that removing fixed seats has ruined other theaters — like San Diego’s Observatory North Park, now labeled a public nuisance.

Others called it “gentrification” to renovate the theater into an expensive venue only some can afford. Tab Buckner said it is already too expensive for working class people to enjoy private venues.

“With the huge wealth gap in our area, are you going to in some way make that even more severe?” Buckner asked. “No offense to our allies, but also think of the types of venues that will be open a lot with these proposals. I imagine there would be a lot of heavy drinking straight men coming out of concerts.”

Some parents support the theater having more capacity for different community events to revitalize the Castro district. A large group of homeowners living by the theater also support the project.

The Historic Preservation Commission unanimously approved requests to allow nighttime entertainment and interior and exterior alterations, including removing the fixed seats. They included some conditions, including that $1.1 million in preservation work must be completed first.

The Planning Commission then voted 4-2 to approve the planning code amendment, and certification allowing nighttime bar operations.

Another Planet promises at least 25% LGBTQ programming — including partnering with nonprofit residency program Oasis Arts, which hosts local LGBTQ artists — and said that its goal has never been to focus on private events.

It also must meet twice a year with the Castro’s cultural district and source at least half of concessions from local businesses.

Another Planet pushed back on the requirement to report private and ticketed events. Commissioner Kathrin Moore said without it, they cannot be sure how accessible ticket prices will be — and the commission subsequently decided to require reporting free or reduced cost events.

“There comes the issue that with the refocusing of the theater, the theater will not be affordable in the way it currently is,” Moore said.

Moore was joined by Commissioner Theresa Imperial in opposing approval of the project. She said she was disappointed in the “unresponsiveness of the applicant.”

“I’ve hardly ever seen that, in a discussion that was as public focused as this has been,” Moore said, thanking the public for many passionate arguments to save the theater.