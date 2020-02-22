Roger Stone Seeks to Disqualify Judge Based on Her Comments on the Jury

(CN) – President Donald Trump’s long time friend and ally Roger Stone filed a motion late Friday to have U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson kicked off his criminal case, claiming her statements at his sentencing this week disqualified her.

Stone, who was sentenced Thursday to more than three years in prison for witness intimidation and lying to Congress, said the judge’s statement that the jurors in the case “served with integrity” shows that she is unable to fairly rule on his motion for a new trial.

“The court’s ardent conclusion of ‘integrity’ indicates an inability to reserve judgment on an issue which has yet been heard,” the motion states.

Judge Berman Jackson made the comments as part of her admonition of Stone’s defense arguments offered by his attorneys. Stone’s lawyers downplayed his actions, saying that they were largely insignificant.

“Sure, the defense is free to say: So what? Who cares?” she said Thursday. “But, I’ll say this: Congress cared. The United States Department of Justice and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia that prosecuted the case and is still prosecuting the case cared. The jurors who served with integrity under difficult circumstances cared. The American people cared. And I care.”

Stone, a political strategist, was convicted last fall on several counts of lying to Congress and one count of witness intimidation. He refused to testify about his attempts to contact Julian Assange of Wikileaks.

Stone’s lawyers indicated he should given a new trial due to a biased juror.

“Stone’s Motion for New Trial is directly related to the integrity of a juror. It is alleged that a juror misled the Court regarding her ability to be unbiased and fair and the juror attempted to cover up evidence that would directly contradict her false claims of impartiality,” his lawyers argued.

President Trump is largely expected to pardon Stone, but it’s unclear when he will do so. In a statement made earlier this week, Trump said he wants the court process to play out before he issues a pardon.

“I’m not going to do anything in terms of the great powers bestowed upon a president of the United States, I want the process play out, I think that’s the best thing to do,” Trump said. “Because I’d love to see Roger exonerated and I’d love to see it happen because I personally think he was treated very unfairly.”