LAS VEGAS — The FTC and Nevada sued a number of revenge porn sites that charge victims $499 or more to take down postings; click headline to see the defendants in federal court.

Charged with deceptive trade and other offenses are EMP Media Inc. dba MYEX.com dba Post My Ad dba T & A Media dba Internet Secrets; Aniello “Neil” Infante, individually and as an officer of EMP Media Inc.; Shad “John” Applegate aka Shad Cottelli, individually and as officer of EMP Media Inc.; and one or more unknown parties dba Yeicox Ltd.

