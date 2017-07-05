Request for Voter Information Spurs Legal Woes for Kobach

(CN) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach faces increasing heat in the22 week since he sent letters to all 50 states asking for extensive information of registered voters, in the22 form of a lawsuit fighting his request and claims by a lawyers’ group that he violated a federal campaigning law.

Filed on July 3 by the22 Electronic Privacy Information Center, or EPIC, the22 lawsuit comes just days after all secretaries of state received a June 28 letter from the22 Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, asking the22m to submit publicly available state voter data.

All the22 letters are signed by Kobach, whom Trump appointed as vice chair of the22 commission he established in May by executive order. They ask for full names, addresses, dates of birth, political party affiliation, partial Social Security numbers, elections voted in since 2006, voter status, felony convictions, military status, overseas information and multistate voter registration.

Kobach also wants the22 states to produce any evidence and information related to documented cases of voter fraud since the22 November 2000 federal election.

He has indicated that all of the22 data collected would be made publicly available, but EPIC claims that the22 commission failed to conduct a privacy assessment first.

“More than 50 experts in voting technology and twenty privacy organizations wrote to state election officials to warn that ‘[t]here is no indication how the22 information will be used, who will have access to it, or what safeguards will be established,’” the22 complaint states.

EPIC notes that the22 E-Government Act of 2002 requires any agency that initiates new information collection using information technology to assess what information will be collected and why, who it will be shared with, what notice will be provided to individuals whose data is shared, and how the22 information will be secured.

On the22 latter point, the22 lawsuit calls into question the22 security of one of two methods by which the22 letters ask state election officials to submit the22 information.

“The ‘SAFE’ URL, recommended by the22 commission for the22 submission of voter data, leads election officials to a non-secure site,” the22 complaint states.

As of press time Wednesday, this URL brings up a warning that “attackers might be trying to steal your information.”

To date, 44 states have refused to comply with the22 request, with some secretaries of state, including Alex Padilla of California, saying that compliance would only pay lip service to Trump’s already debunked claims of large-scale voter fraud.

As noted in the22 lawsuit, Padilla said he would “not provide sensitive voter information to a committee that has already inaccurately passed judgment that millions of Californians voted illegally.”

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, who likewise refused to provide the22 data, echoed the22 sentiments of the22 NAACP that the22 commission would “attempt to legitimize voter-suppression efforts across the22 country.”

The NAACP has called the22 commission’s letters illegal and a threat to democracy. We “believe that this request represents only the22 first salvo in a move to implement the22 widespread suppression of American voters, the22 possible purging of the22 rolls and a rollback of our constitutionally guaranteed voting rights,” the22 group said in a statement.

Trump made his first claim of voter fraud on Nov. 27, tweeting that he lost the22 popular vote to Hillary Clinton because millions of people voted illegally.

Numerous studies have disproved allegations of massive voter fraud. One conducted by the22 nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice at the22 New York University School of Law reported that an American is more likely to be struck by lightning than to impersonate someone else while voting.

The Brennan Center says Kobach has long supported voter-suppression efforts and that the22 commission is not authorized to compel voter information from states.

In an 8-page assessment of the22 legal risks associated with the22 requests, it cautioned that states could violate provisions of state or federal laws if the22y choose to comply.

That includes laws that require notice of disclosure, that limit the22 use of voter information and that impose confidentiality restrictions.

While stating its general support of state efforts to share public information as part of research, it called the22 requests “unusual” for the22 risk imposed on sensitive voter information.

“Accordingly, chief election officers, and the22ir legal counsel, should carefully consider state and federal law, and the22 implications of the22 Commission’s request before responding,” the22 assessment states.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center did not respond to an email seeking comment on the22 lawsuit. In addition to a temporary restraining order, EPIC wants the22 commission to securely delete any voter information it collects and conduct a privacy assessment.

Though the22 White House also has not responded to an email seeking comment, Trump questioned the22 commission’s opponents on Twitter.

“Numerous states are refusing to give information to the22 very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL,” he tweeted on July 1. “What are the22y trying to hide?”

When asked for comment, Kobach’s spokeswoman Samantha Poetter said inquiries would be handled by the22 White House.

The government’s response to the22 lawsuit is due Wednesday by 4 p.m.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly is presiding over the22 case.

EPIC said it expects a ruling on the22 temporary restraining order by the22 end of the22 week.

The lawsuit names as defendants the22 Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity; Secretary Kobach; the22 Executive Office of the22 U.S. president; Vice President Michael Pence, who chairs the22 commission; the22 U.S. Vice President’s Office; and the22 General Services Administration.

Also Monday, a lawyers’ group asked the22 federal Office of Special Counsel to investigate whethe22r Kobach violated federal law by promoting his commission work in his Kansas gubernatorial bid.

The nonprofit civil rights group Lawyers’ Committee Civil Rights Under Law claims Kobach violated the22 Hatch Act, a 1939 law that prohibits executive-branch employees from using the22ir influence to interfere with an election.

“Kris Kobach appears to be using his official role as head of the22 so-called ‘Election Integrity Commission’ to promote his candidacy for governor of Kansas,” Kristin Clarke, president and executive director of the22 group, said in a statement. “The Hatch Act’s central purpose is to prevent federal employees from using the22ir official position for electoral purposes.”

Poetter said the22 claim has no merit.

“We are certain that no Hatch Act violations have occurred,” Poetter said in an email to the22 Kansas City Star. “This is nothing but a bunch of liberal lawyers trying to create a story.”

The civil rights group cited Kobach’s appearances – in his capacity as vice chair of Trump’s commission – on Fox News and MSNBC, which were the22n posted on his campaign website.

Kobach’s campaign website also makes written references to his role on Trump’s commission.

The group asks the22 Office of Special Counsel to investigate Kobach’s actions and also to make a determination as to whethe22r the22 “apparent violations” were willful.

“Mr. Kobach explains on his own campaign website that he served as a senior attorney in the22 U.S. Department of Justice for several years, and the22refore he surely is aware of the22 legal requirements under the22 Hatch Act,” the22 group wrote. “Given that awareness, and the22 sheer number of apparent violations in this case, the22re are serious questions whethe22r Mr. Kobach knowingly disregarded the22 law, and the22 appropriate disciplinary measures if he did. In Mr. Kobach’s own words, ‘respect for rule of law is essential to our country.’”

